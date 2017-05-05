5 things to know about banking ordinance to tackle bad loans

Moneycontrol News

The banking sector is set to witness its biggest clean-up exercise with the approval of an ordinance by President Pranab Mukherjee.

Banks are struggling with non-performing assets worth nearly Rs 7 lakh crore. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had initiated the process of asset quality review in 2015 end to recognise the bad loans with a deadline to banks to clean up their balance sheets by March 2017. But the problem continues to plague the economy.

Here are five things to know about how the ordinance that intends to tackle bad loans:

1)Banks will have more control in taking decisions to resolve defaulting loan accounts and RBI can now direct and empower banks to initiate insolvency resolution process under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

2) RBI will target top over 50 large defaulting borrowers and fresh loans to wilful defaulters may be barred.

3) The new law will legally ring-fence bankers from scrutiny of investigating agencies such as Central Vigilance Commission, Central Bureau of Investigation, Comptroller and Auditor General, Enforcement Directorate and others, an issue which has until now restricted many bankers to take hard decisions.

4) Bankers may be empowered to take hair-cut or bear loss on the loans to get the maximum value out of the asset and allow asset reconstruction companies to revive the asset.

5) RBI may form committees or authorities and appoint members to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets.

The RBI is likely to notify the new measures in the next two weeks.