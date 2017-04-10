App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

43 hydro projects under construction: Govt

The total power generation capacity of the 16 projects is 5,163 MW and the anticipated completion cost of these projects would be Rs 52,306 crore while their original cost was Rs 27,027 crore, he said.

43 hydro projects under construction: Govt

Forty three hydro-electric projects, with total generating capacity of 11,928 MW, are under construction, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Out of these 43 projects, 16 are stalled due to financial constraints and other reasons, Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The total power generation capacity of the 16 projects is 5,163 MW and the anticipated completion cost of these projects would be Rs 52,306 crore while their original cost was Rs 27,027 crore, he said.

"As per the calculation made by the Central Electricity Authority, the annual loss of energy generation from these stalled projects is about 15,564 million units," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said a panel to monitor power projects, set up by the Ministry of Power, independently follows up and monitors the progress of the hydro projects.

He said the CEA monitors the progress of under- construction power projects through frequent site visits and interaction with the developers and equipment suppliers.

"Regular reviews are also undertaken in the Ministry of Power to identify the constraints areas and facilitate faster resolution of the hydro projects," Goyal said.

tags #Economy #hydro #hydro projects #Lok Sabha #Piyush Goyal #Power Minister

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.