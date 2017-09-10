App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 10, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

4-wheelers to get 'eco-friendly service' permit in Delhi

The STA at a recent meeting approved the expansion of the 'eco-friendly service' to include in its ambit green four- wheelers to boost last-mile connectivity in the city, an official said.

4-wheelers to get 'eco-friendly service' permit in Delhi

The Delhi State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to give permits to battery and CNG-run four-wheelers under its 'eco-friendly service', which presently gives licence only to three-wheeler green vehicles.

The STA at a recent meeting approved the expansion of the 'eco-friendly service' to include in its ambit green four- wheelers to boost last-mile connectivity in the city, an official said.

Presently, the 'eco-friendly service' permits are given only to three-wheelers running on battery and CNG, most of which are nearing the 15-year limit, beyond which they have to be taken off road.

Eco-friendly vehicles ply from some metro stations to nearby destinations in residential areas, unauthorised colonies and villages in the city.

"The STA Board members in a meeting last week mooted a proposal for giving permits to CNG- and battery-operated four-wheelers under the eco-friendly service," said a member of the Board.

The move will address the last-mile connectivity issue by boosting the numbers of vehicles plying under the ,eco- friendly service', he said.

Launched in 2002, the 'eco-friendly service' permits were given to 632 vehicles most of which are nearing the stipulated 15 years on the road and a proposal for their replacement is also recommended by the Board, the official said.

However, the decision to give vehicles having four-wheels permits under the 'eco-friendly service' will strengthen last-mile connectivity, he added.

The transport department has issued permits to battery- operated three-wheelers having seating capacity up to 10. But, it will be six passengers plus driver in case of the four- wheelers.

tags #CNG #Delhi #Economy #Green Vehicles

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.