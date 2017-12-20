App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 20, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 Maharashtra power utilities yet to repay Rs 66,000 crore loan: Min

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Energy Minister ff told the Legislative Assembly today that all the three state-run electricity companies are yet to repay loan worth nearly Rs 66,000 crore.

The minister informed this in a written reply tabled in the House, in which he also dismissed the reports that these companies are not paying additional interest as the state refused to stand guarantee for such loans.

"The Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco) has an unpaid loan amount of Rs 35,310 crore with an average interest rate of Rs 10.16 per cent," he stated.

"Similarly, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL or Mahadiscom) has an unpaid loan of Rs 23,173 crore and the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL or Mahatransco) is yet to repay Rs 6,733 crore loan," the minister added.

Both these companies had borrowed the loan at an average interest rate of 10.54 per cent and 10.60 per cent respectively, Bavankule said.

