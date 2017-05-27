25 cities receive top rating under govt's programme to upgrade urban amenities

Moneycontrol News

As many as 25 cities have received credit rating of ‘A’ and above under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Union Urban Development Ministry’s programme to upgrade urban amenities in 500 cities.

The credit rating process has so far been completed for 304 cities across 36 states and union territories. While Kolkata has received the highest safety rating of ‘AAA’, the high safety rating ‘AA’ has been given by rating agencies to North Delhi; Ahmedabad, Surat in Gujarat; Mira Bhayandar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri, Pune, Thane in Maharashtra.

The adequate safety rating of ‘A’ has been received by Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh; Vadodra in Gujarat; Mangalore in Karnataka; Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh; Kalyan Dombivali, Vasai-Virar city in Maharashtra; Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Jhunjhunun and Kishangarh in Rajasthan; GHMC and Warangal in Telangana; and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

What this implies is that higher the rating, the cost of funding for these cities will be low. While certain quantum of projects are funded by central grants and state funds, many cities still have to go out and raise funds from the market to help them meet their share of project costs. It’s here that ratings come in handy.

According to reports, for the first time, as many as 14 cities would float municipal bonds to raise money from the market for urban development projects as the Centre has now decided to give an interest subsidy of Rs 400 crore to make the opportunity more attractive. Pune and Ahmedabad are expected be the first municipalities to float bonds. The Urban development Ministry expects 12 other municipalities to follow with bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore being floated in the current financial year.

‘AAA’ ratings are considered to have the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carry the lowest credit risk, ‘AA’ ratings are considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carry very low credit risk and ‘A’ ratings are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carry low credit risk.

According to the ratings, states that have undertaken and completed work include Rajasthan (29 cities), Tamil Nadu (33 cities), Telangana (12 cities), Andhra Pradesh (33 cities), Gujarat (31 cities), Madhya Pradesh (34 cities), Odisha (9 cities), Punjab (16 cities), Himachal (2 cities), Jharkhand (7 cities), Mizoram (1city), Kerala (9 cities). Among union territories, Chandigarh has completed one project assigned to it and so has Goa.

Assam has not started work in any of the four cities; Delhi despite being the capital has completed work on only one project out of four; Haryana has not made any progress in the 20 cities; Jammu and Kashmir has not started work on any of the five cities; Karnataka has completed work in six out of 27 cities.

Nagaland has not made any progress in any of the two cities, Puducherry has not made any progress in any of the three cities; Uttarakhand not begun work on any of the seven cities; Uttar Pradesh has completed work in only 20 cities out of 61 and West Bengal has completed work in only one city out of 60. In Bihar work has been completed in only eight out of 27 cities.

This year the NDA government will complete the process of selecting 100 smart cities that will be developed into smart economic hubs, under its ambitious smart cities programme that seek to transform India’s urban landscape. Sixty cities have made the cut so far after the programme was launched in June 2015. The chosen cities will have to develop smart infrastructure — 24x7 power and water supply; sewage disposal system, an efficient public transport and e-governance facilities. Under the Smart Cities Mission, each of the selected cities has to set up a corporate-style special purpose vehicle (SPV) mandated to implement projects.