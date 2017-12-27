2017 in review: A recap of landmark verdicts by Indian courts this year

The year gone-by was a landmark year for the judicial system with some crucial verdicts by the Supreme Court bringing closure to long-pending cases.

However, not all judgements were easily accepted by the people and some of them sparked major debates on right and wrong.

Here’s a look at some of the key judgements passed in 2017:

The Supreme Court this year struck down the practice of triple talaq (unilateral divorce), calling it illegal. A Constitution Bench of five members, including the Chief Justice of India, voted said the practice was unconstitutional by a 3:2 majority.

According to the draft law — the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill — any instance of triple talaq will result in the husband doing three years of jail time.

In addition to jail time, a fine will also be levied upon the husband. The draft law, which makes the practice of triple talaq illegal in all Indian states except Jammu and Kashmir, also states that it will be a non-bailable, cognisable offence.

In another landmark judgement, the Supreme Court ruled that right to privacy is a fundamental right emerging from personal liberty and guarantee of life under the Article 21.

"The right to privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution," the ruling said.

The decision came in response to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

The Supreme Court criminalised sexual intercourse with minor wife aged between 15 and 18 years.

While the court clarified that it was not considering the whole issue of martial rape, it struck down an exception in rape law which allowed husband to have sex with wife aged 15 years and above.

The Supreme court amended the Anti-Dowry Law and laid down new guidelines for dowry-related cases, which rules out immediate arrest of the accused. All districts are now required to constitute Family Welfare Committees to investigate dowry cases.

Under the new law, bail application for the accused can be decided on the same day, no impounding of passports for people residing outside India and no physical appearances in the court.

A CBI court acquitted all 17 accused in the 2G spectrum case on December 21, including former telecom minister A Raja and Kanimozhi, daughter of DMK chief K Karunanidhi.

The court ruled that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove any of the allegations against the accused. However, since this was not a Supreme Court judgement, the case cannot be considered shut, especially since the CBI has made known its intention of appealing the verdict in High Court.

The alleged scam had come to light nearly seven years ago when the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in a report, accused the former telecom minister A Raja of allocating 2G spectrum licenses at low prices and causing a loss of nearly Rs 1,76,379 crore to state exchequer.

More than two decades later, the TADA court in Mumbai convicted five out of the seven accused in the 1993 blasts in Mumbai. While Tahir Merchant, Riaz Siddique and Firoz Khan were awarded death sentences, Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan were sentenced to life imprisonment.

In October this year, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who were accused of killing their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj.

Following the verdict, the Talwars walked out of Ghaziabad Dasna jail after having spent four years there.

In May this year, the Delhi High Court upheld the death sentences of four accused in the December 16 Delhi gangrape case. The accused — Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Sharma and Vinay Sharma — were sentenced to death by a trial court in 2013.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim found guilty of raping two women

A special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail in two separate cases.

The religious leader, who had millions following him and subscribing to his faith, was sentenced to two 10-year terms of imprisonment and fined Rs 30 lakh after being found guilty of raping two women.