App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 07, 2017 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

1st phase of Hyderabad metro rail project to be operational in November

Modi is expected to attend the 'Global Entrepreneurship Summit' to be held here from November 28 to 30 and Rao urged him to inaugurate the project at that time, it said.

1st phase of Hyderabad metro rail project to be operational in November

The Telangana government today decided to start the first phase of Hyderabad metro rail project in November and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today wrote a letter to the prime minister in this regard, a release from the chief minister's office said.

Modi is expected to attend the 'Global Entrepreneurship Summit' to be held here from November 28 to 30 and Rao urged him to inaugurate the project at that time, it said.

The chief minister said it is the largest Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in the country, taken up at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

The construction under the project is going on in three phases covering an area of 72 kms, the release said.

The development of the 13 km-long stretch between Miyapur and Ameerpet and the 17 km Ameerpet-Nagole stretch has been completed, it said.

The metro rail stations have also been built.

The trial run has been successful and security clearances have also been obtained, the release said.

The state government has decided to open these stretches in November, it added.

tags #Economy #Hyderabad Metro Rail project #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Prime Minister #Telangana government

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.