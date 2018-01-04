App
Jan 04, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

130 km of roads constructed every day under PMGSY: Govt

Gadkari said in Lok Sabha that the central government has taken a decision to accelerate the execution of PMGSY to substantially complete the habitation connectivity as per the core network of plan by March 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An average 130 km of roads are being constructed every day under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the highest in the last 7 years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed today.

Gadkari said in Lok Sabha that the central government has taken a decision to accelerate the execution of PMGSY to substantially complete the habitation connectivity as per the core network of plan by March 2019.

"The pace of construction under PMGSY has also been speeded up in the last three years and the average construction reached the level of 130 km per day during 2016- 17, which is highest in the last 7 years," he said during Question Hour.

Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, was replying on behalf of Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

tags #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari #roads

