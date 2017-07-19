10 ways an employee can deal with wrongful termination

Employee retrenchment has been the flavour of this season with several players across the IT sector handing out pink slips to their employees. But can the employee have any say in this matter? Moneycontrol gives you a lowdown on what you can do to fight it:

--Have the documents in place

If the company has asked you to leave for performance-related issues, see that you have adequate documentation required to deal with the allegations. Also, any rewards and recognition handed to you in the recent past can be used as evidence that your performance was up to the mark.

--Build up credible evidence

Any photographs of manhandling by employer or any audio recordings will be admissible as evidence only if you get it properly verified in an independent lab prior to presenting it in court.

--Read the employment contract carefully

A contract usually provides for a notice period or pay in lieu of notice. Hence, a company can merely pay you and ask you to leave within hours. Read the contract to see if you are eligible for both notice and payment.

--Approach the Labour Commissioner

An employee can approach the Labour Commissioner in the region to present their case. This will lead to the company being called to present their side of the story and a possible resolution.

--Keep employer in the loop

Even if you plan to take an action against the employer, it is advisable to inform them through a formal mail about your decision.

--Stay away from bad-mouthing the company

Whatever be your grouches against the employer, it is considered unprofessional to bad mouth the company on a public platform or social media.

--Approach industrial court to escalate the matter

If a dispute has not been resolved within 45 days of moving the labour commissioner’s office, one can also move the industrial Ccourt of that region.

--Be prepared to wait

Court cases take time especially in the area of employer-employee conflicts due to a huge backlog of existing cases. Even if you have joined another company, a lot of time has to be invested in court hearings.

--Keep a legal backup ready

Though legal help is not necessary at the level of the Labour Commissioner, it is advisable that employees take legal help, especially since companies come armed with their lawyers.

--Out-of-court settlement could be easier

Many employers choose to opt for out-of-court settlements since they are quicker and save the reputation of the company. If a company does give you this option, unless it has been a very unfair termination, it would be a good idea to go for this if the court case has been stretched for too long.