10 states begin trial runs before rollout of E-way bill on February 1

With the nation-wide rollout of the GST e-way bill on February 1 drawing closer, 10 states have began trial runs on Tuesday to check if they are well equipped to handle the flow of bills in the new system.

From February 1 onward, the interstate movement of goods through the e-way bill system will come into effect. In order to ensure their readiness for this, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala and Haryana have started trial runs.

Other states are expected to start their own trial runs over the next couple of weeks, trying to get their systems and personnel trained for the new practice.

States are likely to begin an outreach program with transporters to help them adopt the new system. The government and the GST Council are also likely to come up with measures to ease pain for transporters and make the roll-out as effortless as possible.

The GST Council has accepted suggestions made by Sushil Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar, to avoid teething problems this new system might face.

These include a 24-hour helpline, MIS mechanism to verify transfer of goods from one state to the other, and a troubleshooting mechanism to avoid long queues at the check post. The GST Council is likely to make an announcement about these suggestions after its meeting on January 18.