Nov 14, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

10 crore trees to be planted on banks of river Ganga: Nitin Gadkari

"The tree plantation along the banks of river Ganga will create job opportunities and will also benefit the environment. (Maharashtra) Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will lead the project," the Minister for River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation said at a programme here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that around 10 crore trees would be planted under the 'Ganga Tree Plantation' programme on the banks of the river from Haridwar to Kolkata.

The senior BJP leader, who hails from Vidarbha area of Maharashtra, also appealed to the farmers of the region to go for bamboo plantation.

The senior BJP leader, who hails from Vidarbha area of Maharashtra, also appealed to the farmers of the region to go for bamboo plantation.

Union minister Hansraj Ahir was also present on the occasion.

tags #Economy #Ganga #Ganga Tree Plantation #Nitin Gadkari #Union Minister

