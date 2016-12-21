eClerx Services buys back shares worth Rs 234 cr

Tech firm eClerx Services today said it has bought back shares worth Rs 234 crore from shareholders.

"The buyback was undertaken on a proportionate basis, from the fully-paid up equity shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company as on October 28, 2016, by way of a tender offer for cash at a price of Rs 2,000 per equity share aggregating to Rs 234 crore, excluding the transaction cost," eClerx said in a BSE notice.

The equity shares bought back represent 2.87 per cent of the total number of paid-up equity share capital of the company as on March 31, 2016, it added.

"A total of 1,170,000 equity shares were bought back under the buyback," it said.