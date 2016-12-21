eClerx Services buys back shares worth Rs 234 cr

Dec 21, 2016, 05.34 PM | Source: PTI
Tech firm eClerx Services today said it has bought back shares worth Rs 234 crore from shareholders.
"The buyback was undertaken on a proportionate basis, from the fully-paid up equity shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company as on October 28, 2016, by way of a tender offer for cash at a price of Rs 2,000 per equity share aggregating to Rs 234 crore, excluding the transaction cost," eClerx said in a BSE notice.
The equity shares bought back represent 2.87 per cent of the total number of paid-up equity share capital of the company as on March 31, 2016, it added.
"A total of 1,170,000 equity shares were bought back under the buyback," it said.