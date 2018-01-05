App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ebix to acquire Transcrop's money transfer biz for $7.4 mn

This will be the Noida-headquartered company's fourth remittances-related acquisition in the last five months and will increase its share in the inward international remittance market to up to 80 per cent, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ebix, an IT services vendor to the financial sector, today said it will acquire the money transfer business of BSE-listed Transcorp International for USD 7.4 million or Rs 46 crore in an all-cash deal.

This will be the Noida-headquartered company's fourth remittances-related acquisition in the last five months and will increase its share in the inward international remittance market to up to 80 per cent, it said in a statement.

The acquisition is being done through one of its Indian subsidiaries present in the domestic remittance market, Ebixcash, it said, adding that it is subject to regulatory approvals which should take about two months.

Ebix has entered into an agreement to acquire the Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) business of the BSE-listed Transcorp International.

related news

Ebixcash's chief growth officer, Bhavik Vasa, said, "Post announcing our USD 200 million growth fund for India, this is our fifth M&A deal, solidifying our leadership position across digital payments and money transfer in India."

He said the acquisition will also help expand its distribution footprint to 2.31 lakh outlets across the country.

The target business processes 1.7 million transactions per annum through 7,500 distribution outlets and 70 branches. Other inward remittance-related businesses acquired by Ebix recently include Youfirst Money Express, Paul Merchants and Wall Street Finance.

"We genuinely believe that EbixCash is a logical home for Transcorp MTSS assets, as it complements EbixCash’s financial exchange portfolio perfectly, opening up tremendous cross-selling opportunities on both sides," Ashok Aggarwal, the chairman and managing director of Transcrop said.

However, shareholders of Transcorp did not seem to be enthused with the announcement as the scrip was trading 4.95 per cent down at Rs 56.60 a piece on the BSE at 1352 hrs as against a 0.44 per cent increase on the benchmark.

tags #Business #Companies #Ebix #Transcorp International

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.