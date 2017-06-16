EazyDiner appoints Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

App
Jun 16, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Online restaurant reservation platform EazyDiner has appointed cricketer Yuvraj Singh as global brand ambassador.

The company however did not disclose any details of the terms of the appointment.

EazyDiner is currently live in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Goa in India and Dubai.

EazyDiner CEO Rohit Dasgupta said: "We felt that Yuvraj and his personality resonates well with our brand and what we stand for".

Yuvraj Singh has been closely associated with EazyDiner right from its inception, the company said.

"I am pleased to be associated with a brand like EazyDiner which is contributing to India's restaurant business in such a significant way and creating memorable experiences for diners", Yuvraj Singh said.

tags #Business #EazyDiner #Yuvraj Singh

