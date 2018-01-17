App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 17, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

ZEEL net up 28.3% to Rs 321.7 cr

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) today reported a 28.28 percent rise in consolidated net at Rs 321.72 crore for the third quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) today reported a 28.28 per cent rise in consolidated net at Rs 321.72 crore for the third quarter.

Consolidated income rose 11.50 percent to Rs 1,886.11 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,691.58 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Advertising revenue stood at Rs 1,202 crore, recording a growth of 25.8 percent, while subscription revenue declined steeply to Rs 501.69 crore from Rs 593.46 crore as the company sold the sports business-Ten Sports-- to Sony.

"Adjusted for this, domestic subscription revenue grew by 7.5 percent to Rs 403.6 crore, while international subscription revenue stood at Rs 98.1 crore,"the company said. Commenting no the numbers, managing director and chief executive Punit Goenka said, "we could deliver a strong operating performance in the quarter. Slower growth during the past four quarters was due to specific events which required advertisers to recalibrate spends.

related news

"As the impact of these factors is now behind us, ad spends bounced back strongly and outlook remains encouraging. The recent cut in GST rates across a wide category of products should aid growth further."

He said domestic ad revenue grew 26 percent, which is a testimony to the fact that television continues to remain the most effective medium for brand building.

With a dominant time-share along with an increasing reach, television will remain an important medium for advertisers in the foreseeable future, he added.

Domestic subscription grew 7.5 percent and Goenka admitted that growth so far had been lower than what they took last year as the content deals with the distribution partners were taking slightly longer to conclude due to litigations regarding the TRAI tariff regulations.

Last year the company had closed majority of such deals in the second and third quarters. "However, this does not have any significant impact on our full year outlook for subscription growth," Goenka said.

He said digital platforms are driving incremental video consumption that represents another growth opportunity for content monetization.

"Our new digital platform, Zee5, scheduled to be launched next month, will enable us to capture this growth," he added.

tags #Results #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.