Zee Entertainment Q3 profit jumps 28%, advertising revenue beats estimates

Indian media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reported a 28.3 percent growth in profit for October-December quarter, with advertising revenue beating analyst expectations on Wednesday.

Profit during the quarter stood at Rs 321.7 crore, increased from Rs 250.80 crore in corresponding period.

Revenue from operations increased 12 percent to Rs 1,838.07 crore compared to Rs 1,639.12 crore in same quarter last year, driven by advertising revenue that grew by 25.8 percent to Rs 1,202.02 crore YoY

Subscription revenue declined 15.5 percent to Rs 501.69 crore and other sales & services segment reported 49 percent growth at Rs 134.36 crore YoY.

Advertising revenue and domestic subscription revenue growth after adjustment for sports business was 30.4 percent and 7.5 percent YoY, respectively.

Watch accompanying video of Karan Taurani, VP-Research at Dolat Capital for more details.