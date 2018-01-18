Yes Bank Q3 profit seen up 21%, loan growth may be above 30%

Private sector lender Yes Bank's third quarter profit is expected to increase 21.2 percent to Rs 1,069.4 crore compared to Rs 882.6 crore in corresponding quarter.

Net interest income during the quarter is seen rising 32.2 percent to Rs 1,992.8 crore from Rs 1,507.5 crore in year-ago, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out

Analysts feel if the loan growth comes above 30 percent (34.9 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.7 percent) and slippages fall (Rs 1,989 crore in Q2) then that would be considered positive by the Street.

Details w.r.t employee headcounts decline due to reduction in notice period will be closely watched. Analysts expect provisions to remain elevated in Q3.