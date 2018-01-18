App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 18, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Yes Bank Q3 profit seen up 21%, loan growth may be above 30%

Analysts feel if the loan growth comes above 30 percent (34.9 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.7 percent) and slippages fall (Rs 1,989 crore in Q2) then that would be considered positive by the Street.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private sector lender Yes Bank's third quarter profit is expected to increase 21.2 percent to Rs 1,069.4 crore compared to Rs 882.6 crore in corresponding quarter.

Net interest income during the quarter is seen rising 32.2 percent to Rs 1,992.8 crore from Rs 1,507.5 crore in year-ago, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out

Analysts feel if the loan growth comes above 30 percent (34.9 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.7 percent) and slippages fall (Rs 1,989 crore in Q2) then that would be considered positive by the Street.

Details w.r.t employee headcounts decline due to reduction in notice period will be closely watched. Analysts expect provisions to remain elevated in Q3.

tags #Result Poll #Yes Bank

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.