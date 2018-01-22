App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 22, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

V-Guard Industries Q3 net profit up 41% at Rs 36 crore

V-Guard Industries today reported a 41.39 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 35.76 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.29 crore during the same period previous fiscal, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total income grew 16.75 per cent to Rs 526.08 crore as against Rs 450.58 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

"We have been able to perform well in almost all product verticals. Outlook remains positive for the coming quarter, considering the season for many of the product verticals," V- Guard Industries MD Mithun K Chittilappilly said.

The stock closed 3.34 per cent up at Rs 247.35 on BSE.

