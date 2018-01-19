App
Jan 19, 2018 12:40 PM IST

UltraTech Cement falls over 1.5% post Q3 results; CLSA maintains outperform

The company reported a 2.25 percent decline in standalone profit at Rs 421.5 crore for October-December quarter, compared to Rs 431.24 crore in previous quarter.

UltraTech Cement fell over 1.5 percent intraday on Friday as investors turned wary of the company’s financials. The company’s December quarter show was steady, but lower realisations were on investors’ radar.

The company reported a 2.25 percent decline in standalone profit at Rs 421.5 crore for October-December quarter, compared to Rs 431.24 crore in previous quarter.

On year-on-year basis, net income fell sharply by 25.2 percent, but year-on-year numbers are not comparable as UltraTech acquired cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Cement Corporation on June 2017 and acquired plants' numbers included in December quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 19.1 percent year-on-year and 15.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,590 crore for quarter ended December 2017, the company said.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 3,500

The brokerage has reduced FY18/19 EPS estimates By 10/2%. Further, it said that positive in Q3 was JPA reaching exit utilisation of 60% vs 60% guidance by Q1FY19. It also said that JPA cost now is only rs 100/t higher than co, which can be bridged in 2 quarters.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 4,892

The company said that muted EBITDA/Tonne was a key earnings disappointment. Further, focus is on costs and pan-India presence which should drive strong earnings growth.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 5,000

CLSA said that Q3 earnings impacted by weak prices & higher costs. Further, it reported a broadly in-line quarter despite wide variance across heads. It added that the management sounded positive in its demand outlook.

