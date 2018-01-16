App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 16, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

TV18 Q3 net profit down 8% at around Rs 16 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore during the same period previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Media firm TV18 Broadcast today reported an 8.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 15.87 crore for the quarter ending December mainly due to higher tax expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore during the same period previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review grew 8.88 per cent to Rs 277.37 crore as against Rs 254.73 crore in the October-December quarter previous fiscal.

"With the growth in regional and other niche channels, we are well positioned to continue growth in entertainment. We continue to invest in all aspects of the media business," TV18 Broadcast Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 260.91 crore as against Rs 238.41 crore in the year ago period.

Total tax expenses during the period were Rs 19.23 crore compared to Rs 6.11 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

TV18 Broadcast stock was trading 5.29 per cent down at Rs 61.75 on BSE.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #TV18 Broadcast

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.