TTK Prestige Q3 net profit up 36% at Rs 47 cr

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige reported a 36 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.15 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.65 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 502.55 crore. It was Rs 469.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's stock was trading 3.04 per cent down at Rs 8,335 apiece on BSE today.