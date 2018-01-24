TTK Prestige Q3 net profit up 36% at Rs 47 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.65 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.
Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige reported a 36 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.15 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.65 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 502.55 crore. It was Rs 469.28 crore in the year-ago period.