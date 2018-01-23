Symphony Q3 net rises 21% to Rs 66.31 cr

Ahmedabad-based air cooling firm Symphony today reported 20.71 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 66.31 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.93 crore in October-December period of last fiscal.

Its total revenue during the December quarter of 2017-18 was up 19.04 per cent to Rs 225.67 crore as against Rs 189.57 crore in the year-ago period, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, it said the Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for the entire financial year 2017-18. Shares of Symphony were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 1,989.35 on BSE in the afternoon trade.