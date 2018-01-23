App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 23, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Symphony Q3 net rises 21% to Rs 66.31 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.93 crore in October-December period of last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ahmedabad-based air cooling firm Symphony today reported 20.71 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 66.31 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.93 crore in October-December period of last fiscal.

Its total revenue during the December quarter of 2017-18 was up 19.04 per cent to Rs 225.67 crore as against Rs 189.57 crore in the year-ago period, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, it said the Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for the entire financial year 2017-18. Shares of Symphony were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 1,989.35 on BSE in the afternoon trade.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Symphony

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.