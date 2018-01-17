App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 17, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Srei reports 56% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 105 cr

The company had posted a profit of Rs 67.21 crore in October-December quarter of 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Srei Infrastructure Finance (Srei) today reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 105.14 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, a growth of 56 percent year-on-year.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 67.21 crore in October-December quarter of 2016-17.

The total consolidated income for the quarter under review was Rs 1,411.95 crore as compared to Rs 1,134.57 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Consolidated profit after tax is Rs 267.57 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2017 as compared to Rs 180.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 48 per cent," it said.

Consolidated assets under management stood at Rs 44,971 crore as on December 31, 2017 as compared to Rs 37,505 crore a year earlier.

Srei's shares closed 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 102.65 apiece on BSE today.

tags #Business #Results #SREI Infrastructure Finance

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.