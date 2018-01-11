App
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Cement's Q3 profit jumps 41% to Rs 333.3 cr; op margin at 24.8%

The revenue grew 23.1 percent at Rs 2,296.2 crore against Rs 1,864.4 crore year on year.

Shree Cements reported a better-than-expected December quarter show, with net profit at Rs 333.3 crore against Rs 235.4 crore posted during the same quarter last year. The growth is at 41.6 percent.

A poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18 pegged the net profit at Rs 265 crore.

The revenue grew 23.1 percent at Rs 2,296.2 crore against Rs 1,864.4 crore year on year.

Meanwhile, the operating profit grew 16.2 percent at Rs 569.6 crore against Rs 490.2 crore year on year. The operating margin, however, took a hit to 24.8 percent from 26.3 percent year on year.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 20 per share.

The Board also approved the issuance of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis for an amount up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches.

The stock ended flat at Rs 19,511.95 at the close of market hours on Thursday.

