you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 11, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Cement Q3 PAT seen 13% higher at Rs 265 cr; operating margin could dip: Poll

The revenue from operations may grow over 24 percent at Rs 2,290 crore against Rs 1,843 crore in the third quarter of FY17.

Shree Cements is likely to post a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 265 crore, a rise of 13 percent against Rs 235.4 crore year on year, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts.

At the operating level, operating profit may grow to Rs 545 crore, a rise of 16 percent from Rs 469 crore, while the operating margin is seen lower at 23.8 percent against 25.4 percent.

Experts believe the numbers could look strong on the back of low base effect of demonetisation.

Among the factors to work for the company is topline growth could be lead by cement volumes, while higher freight cost in cement and lower off take in power will continue to persist.

Meanwhile, the margin contraction is likely as higher input costs could offset benefit of higher volumes and realisations.

Other key issues to watch out are volume and pricing recovery for North India and new expansion plans.

