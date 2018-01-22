RBL Bank Q3 profit seen up 38% at Rs 178 cr, NII growth may be around 44%

If loan growth comes above 35 percent (35 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.74 percent) and gross non-performing assets below 1.6 percent (1.44 percent) then that will be considered positive by the Street.
Private sector lender RBL Bank' third quarter profit is expected to rise 38.3 percent to Rs 178 crore compared to Rs 128.7 crore in year-ago.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow 43.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 461.8 crore for quarter ended December 2017, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.
The stock gained 0.65 percent during the quarter but rallied 52 percent in 2017, outperforming Nifty Bank that surged over 40 percent in last year.
Key things to watch out:If loan growth comes above 35 percent (35 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.74 percent) and gross non-performing assets below 1.6 percent (1.44 percent) then that will be considered positive by the Street.