App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 22, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

RBL Bank Q3 profit seen up 38% at Rs 178 cr, NII growth may be around 44%

If loan growth comes above 35 percent (35 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.74 percent) and gross non-performing assets below 1.6 percent (1.44 percent) then that will be considered positive by the Street.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender RBL Bank' third quarter profit is expected to rise 38.3 percent to Rs 178 crore compared to Rs 128.7 crore in year-ago.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow 43.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 461.8 crore for quarter ended December 2017, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The stock gained 0.65 percent during the quarter but rallied 52 percent in 2017, outperforming Nifty Bank that surged over 40 percent in last year.

Key things to watch out:

If loan growth comes above 35 percent (35 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.74 percent) and gross non-performing assets below 1.6 percent (1.44 percent) then that will be considered positive by the Street.

tags #RBL Bank #Result Poll

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.