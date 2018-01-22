RBL Bank Q3 profit seen up 38% at Rs 178 cr, NII growth may be around 44%

Private sector lender RBL Bank' third quarter profit is expected to rise 38.3 percent to Rs 178 crore compared to Rs 128.7 crore in year-ago.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow 43.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 461.8 crore for quarter ended December 2017, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The stock gained 0.65 percent during the quarter but rallied 52 percent in 2017, outperforming Nifty Bank that surged over 40 percent in last year.

Key things to watch out:

If loan growth comes above 35 percent (35 percent in Q2), net interest margin above 3.4 percent (3.74 percent) and gross non-performing assets below 1.6 percent (1.44 percent) then that will be considered positive by the Street.