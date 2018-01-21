App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 21, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Q3 earnings to guide stock markets in holiday-shortened week

Earnings of bluechips like Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki as well as derivatives expiry will dictate the market trend in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Earnings of bluechips like Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki as well as derivatives expiry will dictate the market trend in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

Stock markets will remain closed on Friday for Republic Day.

"Going ahead, the focus of the markets would continue to be on the quarterly results as well as upcoming Budget on February 1. Volatility is also expected owing to futures and options (F&O) expiry on January 25," said Teena Virmani, Vice-President – Research, Kotak Securities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "For the week ahead, market will closely watch the progress of Q3 results which will dictate the overall trend of the market, while volatility may be heightened due to F&O expiry."

related news

Companies which are scheduled to announce their results this week include Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Canara Bank, Idea Cellular, Coal India, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

"The next crucial trigger for the market will be Budget which will increase the volatility for sure and we may see wider moves," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

The Sensex recorded a rise of 919.19 points, or 2.65 per cent while the Nifty gained 213.45 points, or 1.99 per cent, in the past week.

tags #Business #earnings #markets #Results

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.