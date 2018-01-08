App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 08, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Industries Q3 profit jumps over 5-fold on higher steel and ferro alloy prices

Operating profit more than doubled to Rs 150.5 crore from Rs 62.1 crore and margin expanded sharply to 28.7 percent from 13.2 percent YoY.

Prakash Industries has reported profit at Rs 101.3 crore for October-December quarter, a whopping more than five-fold jump compared to Rs 18.1 crore in year-ago.

The growth in profitability was on the back of better sales realisation, higher volumes and major cost savings, the company said in its filing.

During Q3FY18, the domestic steel and ferro alloys prices have witnessed a steep rise of more than 20 percent, improving turnover and profitability margins, it added.

Revenue from operations surged 54.9 percent to Rs 726 crore compared to Rs 468.5 crore in same quarter last year.

Operating profit more than doubled to Rs 150.5 crore from Rs 62.1 crore and margin expanded sharply to 28.7 percent from 13.2 percent YoY.

Prakash Industries has reduced its debt by around Rs 160 crore during nine months ended December 2017, it said. The company is confident to be debt free in next two years, it added.

The company said capacity utilisation in Q4FY18 is expected to be near 100 percent which will help it achieve higher sales volumes and turnover.

Owing to above factors and favourable market outlook, sales volumes and turnover are likely to witness growth of around 35 percent and 60 percent, respectively in Q4FY18 YoY.

At 13:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 218.15, up Rs 13.65, or 6.67 percent on the BSE.

tags #Prakash Industries #Results

