Pfizer Q3 net profit up 40 percent at Rs 87 crore
Jan 24, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pfizer Q3 net profit up 40 percent at Rs 87 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.37 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Pfizer today reported a 39.87 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 87.24 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, mainly on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.37 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 456.5 crore as compared to Rs 510.2 crore in the same period of the last year.

It said net profit after tax (including other comprehensive income) for nine months ended December 31, 2017 was Rs 254.9 crore as against Rs 267.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's stock closed 4.30 per cent up at Rs 2,201.55 apiece on BSE today.

