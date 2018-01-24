App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 24, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Motilal Oswal Q3 net up 66% at Rs 148 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 89 crore, for the October-December period of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

otilal Oswal Financial Services today reported a 66 per cent surge in net profits at Rs 148 crore, for the three months ended December 31, the highest ever for the company in a third quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 89 crore, for the October-December period of 2017-18.

The consolidated revenues for Motilal Oswal stood at Rs 736 crore for the quarter under review, up nearly 62 per cent from about Rs 456 crore in the same period year-ago, the company said in a statement.

"Our strategy to diversify our business model towards linear sources of earnings like asset management and housing finance continues to show results, with over half of the revenue pie now coming from these new businesses," Motilal Oswal Financial Services CMD Motilal Oswal said. "Even our traditional businesses saw strong uptick during the quarter by registering record revenues. With this strategy, we have achieved the highest ever quarterly revenue and profit during the third quarter of 2017-18," he added.

related news

The company's capital markets business', which comprises of retail broking, institutional equities and investment banking, revenues were Rs 312 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an 87 per cent rise from the same period year-ago.

Profits grew much faster at 92 per cent year-on-year and contributed about 38 per cent of net profits.

The asset management segment revenues rose by 93 per cent to Rs 169 crore in the period under review.

"The asset management business offers the highest scalability and operating leverage among all our businesses," the company said.

tags #earnings

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.