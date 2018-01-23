App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 23, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Tech Q3 net profit up 16% at Rs 126 crore

The company had registered a profit of Rs 108.7 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tech firm L&T Technology Services (LTTS) today reported 16.1 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 126.3 crore for the December 2017 quarter.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 108.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue was up 19.6 percent to Rs 969.1 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 810.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

"Our growth was broad based with all verticals showing growth, including Process Industry which has rebounded. We are engaging with clients in areas like artificial intelligence for manufacturing, IIoT, next generation platform development and autonomous driving," L&T Technology Services CEO and MD Keshab Panda said.

related news

He added that the company's digital engineering portfolio has been increasing at a steady pace and now comprises 20 percent of the revenues.

LTTS' US dollar revenue was at USD 151 million for the said quarter, up 25.6 percent year-on-year.

At the end of the third quarter, the patents portfolio of LTTS stood at 300 patents, out of which 228 are co-authored with its customers and 72 are filed by the company.

LTTS reported 58.7 percent business from North America, 17.2 percent from European market, 11.5 percent from India and 12.6 percent from Rest of the World.

Its total employee strength stood at 11,941, a net addition of 409 during the quarter.

tags #Business #L&T Technology Services #Results

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.