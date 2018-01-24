L&T Infotech Q3 net rises 3.6% sequentially as digital revenues grow

Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Wednesday reported a sequential growth of 3.6 percent in net profit for the December quarter helped by large deal wins and a growing digital revenue share.

Net income for the third quarter was Rs 2,828 million. Revenue rose 7.6 percent from the previous quarter to Rs 18,837 million.

“In a traditionally weak quarter for the industry, we opened 17 new accounts. Four of these are Fortune 500 companies across sectors,” Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer at L&T Infotech told Moneycontrol. “We are looking at mid-teens growth this year,” he added.

Digital revenue during the quarter accounted for 33 percent of overall revenue. The growth in the share of digital revenues is a trend that stood out this quarter for all IT majors, making it clear that the industry has finally got it right after a couple of years of going through the transition from traditional to digital services.

“The world has changed, and there are tectonic shifts happening. People believe that digital is about different technologies, but it is it a way of working,” said Jalona.

He added that clients are looking at outcomes. This necessitates the creation of new business models, new revenue growth models, and operational efficiencies.

Revenue from North America, L&T Info’s largest market, grew 3.7 percent sequentially, and accounted for 67.3 percent of total revenue. Europe grew 11.6 percent, while rest of the world grew 3.2 percent from the previous quarter.

India, which accounted for 8 percent of overall revenue, grew 65.6 percent sequentially, because of an important project achieving a big milestone.

The company is positive about the US market. “There is no concept of legacy anymore, everything will be done in digital,” Jalona said.

Net income margin during the quarter was 15 percent.

Revenue in the largest vertical — banking and financial services — rose 7.9 percent sequentially, insurance grew 2.1 percent and manufacturing rose 16.6 percent from the second quarter.