Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit may rise 21%, low cost deposit flow could be strong

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's third quarter (October-December) standalone profit is seen rising 21 percent to Rs 1,064.2 crore, compared to Rs 879.8 crore in year-ago.

The Street is anticipating highest NII growth rate in last few quarters. Net interest income is expected to increase 19.4 percent to Rs 2,448.2 crore for quarter ended December 2017, compared to Rs 2,050.3 crore in same quarter last year, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out:

Analysts said if net interest margin comes above 4.3 percent (against 4.33 percent in Q2), loan growth above 20 percent (21 percent), and gross non-performing assets below 2.6 percent (2.47 percent) then that could be considered positively by the Street.

Low cost deposit flow is expected to be strong for the bank.