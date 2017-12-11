Kellton Tech Q2 net up 15.6 % at Rs 14.96 crore

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd's net profit for the quarter ended September 2017 rose 15.6 per cent to Rs 14.96 crore, compared to Rs 12.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said.

The Hyderabad-based company said in a statement that total revenues grew 22.6 per cent to Rs 185.25 crore from Rs 151.07 crore.

The company added six new clients during the second quarter of 2017-18.

"We are confident of maintaining the growth momentum going forward", its Chairman, Niranjan Chintam, said.