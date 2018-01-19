App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 19, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 net at Rs 125.15 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.96 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal, it said in a statement here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kansai Nerolac Paints today reported a marginal increase in its net profit at Rs 125.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.96 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal, it said in a statement here.

Total income during the October-December quarter stood at Rs 1,164.77 crore, as against Rs 1,168.44 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

"Company has witnessed double digit growth in all segments this quarter, led by decorative. This quarter the effect of an early Diwali which led to preponement of sales last quarter as well as base effect of demonetisation is visible in the sales growth. Inflation was more pronounced this quarter," Kansai Nerolac Paints Managing Director H M Bharuka said.

"The company is making sustained efforts to get price increases from its customers. Going forward, we expect the growth momentum to be sustained due to favorable macro- economic factors, though there could be pressure on margins due to crude oil price increases and a volatile exchange rate," he added.

tags #BSE #earnings #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Q3

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.