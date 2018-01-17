App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 17, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit up 59% to Rs 33 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.66 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Jyothy Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories today reported a 59.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.92 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.66 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Jyothy Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood Rs 431.21 crore as against Rs 398.26 crore in the year- ago period.

"Our overall performance during the quarter was in line with out expectations. We are confident of uptick in demand, both from urban and rural markets in the coming quarters," Jyothy Labs Chairman and MD M P Ramachandran said.

Its stock was trading 1.18 per cent down at Rs 364 on BSE.

tags #BSE #earnings #Jyothy Laboratories #Results

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.