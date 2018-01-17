Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit up 59% to Rs 33 cr

FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories today reported a 59.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.92 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.66 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Jyothy Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood Rs 431.21 crore as against Rs 398.26 crore in the year- ago period.

"Our overall performance during the quarter was in line with out expectations. We are confident of uptick in demand, both from urban and rural markets in the coming quarters," Jyothy Labs Chairman and MD M P Ramachandran said.

Its stock was trading 1.18 per cent down at Rs 364 on BSE.