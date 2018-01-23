Just Dial Q3 net profit up 4% at Rs 28 cr

Local search engine firm Just Dial today reported a 4.2 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 28.6 crore in December quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 27.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from operation increased by 9.16 percent to Rs 196.79 crore in the quarter from Rs 180.27 crore during the same period previous fiscal.

Just Dial in a statement said that unique visitors during the quarter increased by 33.6 percent to 10.76 crore compared to same period of previous fiscal.

Out of the total, 68.4 percent traffic originated on mobile platforms, 23.3 percent on desktop/personal computers and 8.3 percent on our voice platform, it said.

Total active listings on its platform increased by 19.7 percent to 20.7 million as on December 31, 2017 on year-on- year basis. The company claimed to have added 9.08 lakh net listings to the database during the quarter.

Shares of Just Dial closed 8.53 per cent up at Rs 602.55 per unit on BSE today.