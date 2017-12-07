Jet Airways Q2 net falls 91% to Rs 49.36 crore

A massive fall in the other income saw the country's second-largest airline Jet Airways standalone net profit plummeting to Rs 49.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2017.

The Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier had posted a net profit of Rs 549.02 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The total sales also declined to Rs 5,758.18 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 5,772.79 crore in same quarter of previous fiscal, Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The other income declined 59 percent to Rs 131.57 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 319.58 crore a year-ago period, according to the filing.