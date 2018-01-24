App
Jan 23, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe Aviation likely to report 33% YoY growth in net profit in Q3

The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization is expected to rise by 50 percent YoY to Rs 939 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 compared to Rs 624 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

InterGlobe Aviation is expected to report 33.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 on Wednesday, compared to Rs 487 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The aviation major is expected to report 21 percent YoY rise in revenues to Rs 6,041 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 compared to Rs 4,986 crore reported in the year-ago period, according to Motilal Oswal estimates.

The stock trades at 15.9x FY19E EPS of Rs 76 and at an EV of 8.7x FY19E adjusted EBITDAR. The domestic brokerage firm maintains a neutral rating on the company with a target price of Rs 1,306.

The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization is expected to rise by 50 percent YoY to Rs 939 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 compared to Rs 624 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The domestic brokerage firm has modeled ATF at Rs 56.5/liter. “We model available seat kilometers (ASK) at 64b/77b/92b in FY18/FY19/FY20 v/s 54b in FY17, and Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) at 55b/68b/81b in FY18/FY19/FY20 v/s 46.3b in FY17, driven by an increase in fleet size,” said the report.

