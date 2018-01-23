Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net rises 55% to Rs 1,167 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance today reported a 55.38 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,167.73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 751.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenues grew by 36.65 percent to Rs 4,105.66 crore during October-December quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 3,004.47 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) stood at 0.77 percent of total advances, and net NPAs were at 0.21 percent in the quarter under review.

The board of directors of the company also authorised it to issue secured non-convertible debentures and unsecured non-convertible debentures, in the nature of subordinate debt up to Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, respectively, on private placement basis in one or more tranches from time to time.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share for the financial year 2017-18.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 1.86 per cent up at Rs 1,379.40 apiece on BSE.