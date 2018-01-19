IDFC Bank Q3 profit falls 24% to Rs 146 cr, asset quality deteriorates

Private sector lender IDFC Bank on Friday said its profit for the quarter ended December 2017 declined 23.6 percent to Rs 146.1 crore, compared to Rs 191.3 crore in year-ago. Profitability was hit by lower net interest income, other income and operating income; but was largely supported lower provisions.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell 5 percent to Rs 495 crore compared to Rs 521 crore in year-ago.

Asset quality worsened during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances were sharply higher at 5.62 percent against 3.92 percent in previous quarter and net NPA was also higher at 3.52 percent in Q3 against 1.61 percent in Q2FY18.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs came at Rs 2,776.6 crore in Q3FY18 were much higher compared to Rs 2,001.5 crore reported in previous quarter and net NPAs for the quarter at Rs 1,206.3 crore were also higher compared to Rs 805 crore in September quarter.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 108.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, from Rs 231.7 crore in year-ago. The bank had reversed its provisions of Rs 100.37 crore in September quarter.

Other income (non-interest income) plunged 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 230.8 crore and operating profit fell 34 percent to Rs 314.7 crore for quarter ended December 2017.

At 15:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 58.35, up Rs 0.05, or 0.09 percent on the BSE.