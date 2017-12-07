Hotel Leelaventure Q2 net loss widens to Rs 24.44 cr

Hospitality firm Hotel Leelaventure today reported a net loss of Rs 24.44 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017, against that of Rs 8.95 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 149.25 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 173.86 crore for the same period year ago, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to BSE. Shares of Hotel Leelaventure were today trading at Rs 20.25 in afternoon trade on BSE, up 2.27 per cent from the previous close.