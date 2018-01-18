HDFC Bank Q3 profit seen up 20%, NII growth could be highest in last few quarters

Country's second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is expected to report 20 percent growth in profit at Rs 4,626.3 crore for October-December quarter, compared to Rs 3,865.3 crore in year-ago.

The Street is anticipating the highest NII growth in last few quarters. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, net interest income is seen rising 23 percent to Rs 10,226.6 crore from Rs 8,309.1 crore YoY.

Key things to watch out:

Analysts said if loan growth comes above 20 percent, domestic loan growth above 23 percent, net interest margin above 4.2 percent and slippages below Rs 2,500 crore for the quarter then that would be taken positively by the Street.

Corporate loan growth and low cost deposit are expected to remain strong for the quarter.

Outlook on fund raising, and SME & agri NPAs will be closely watched by the Street.