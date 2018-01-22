App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 22, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells Q3 net profit grows 27% to Rs 194.4 crore; revenue at Rs 1,965.8 cr

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported 37.4 percent higher at Rs 262.3 crore against Rs 190.80 crore year on year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Electric equipment manufacturer, Havells India, reported a growth of 27 percent in the December quarter net profit at Rs 194.4 crore against Rs 153 crore posted a year ago.

The company’s standalone revenue rose 30.5 percent at Rs 1,965.8 crore against Rs 1,506 crore year on year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported 37.4 percent higher at Rs 262.3 crore against Rs 190.80 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the operating margin was higher at 13.3 percent against 12.7 percent year on year.

The company reported a tax expense of Rs 75 crore against Rs 54 crore year on year.

