App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 23, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Force Motors Q3 net up 37 pc at Rs 14.65 cr

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 23.25 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Force Motors said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Force Motors today reported 36.98 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 14.65 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 23.25 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Force Motors said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 749.52 crore. In the same quarter a year ago, revenue from operations stood at Rs 716.05 crore.

However, the two figures are not comparable following the implementation of GST from July 2017.

Expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 737.32 crore as against Rs 715.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Force Motors ended the day 2.22 percent higher at Rs 3,368.15 apiece on BSE today.

tags #Business #Copmanies #earnings #markets #Results

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.