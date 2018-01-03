FMCG likely to see revenue growth of over 14% in Q3 due to low base of demonetisation: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse said the FMCG (ex-cigarettes) sector is likely to see a jump in revenue growth to over 14 percent in Q3.

It further said the strong growth in Q3 is largely optical due to low base of demonetisation, though underlying volume trends are still subdued as rural demand remains impaired

The research house expects HUL to stand out with earnings growth of 24 percent on strong margin expansion.

According to Credit Suisse, United Spirits is likely to see 50 percent earnings growth driven by more price hikes and Marico may see a low single-digit earnings growth due to spiraling copra rates.

Crude & methanol inflation may impact most home and personal care companies only in Q4, it feels.