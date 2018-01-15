Federal Bank Q3 net rises 26% to Rs 260 crore

The Federal Bank today posted a 26.43 percent rise in net profit at Rs 260.01 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 205.65 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Total income of the lender grew to Rs 2,729.83 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,556.83 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.52 percent from 2.77 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2016-17.

Net NPAs of the bank stood at 1.36 percent as against 1.58 percent reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Federal Bank settled at Rs 113.25 apiece, down 1.61 percent, on BSE.