you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 16, 2018 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank plunges 7% on rise in slippages during Q3; brokerages maintain buy

The bank posted a 26.43 percent rise in net profit at Rs 260.01 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 205.65 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Selling pressure was seen in Federal Bank on Tuesday, with the stock falling around 7 percent intraday. Investors may have turned wary of the bank’s financial performance, which hinted at increase in slippages.

The bank posted a 26.43 percent rise in net profit at Rs 260.01 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 205.65 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Total income of the lender grew to Rs 2,729.83 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,556.83 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.52 percent from 2.77 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2016-17.

Net NPAs of the bank stood at 1.36 percent as against 1.58 percent reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Slippages increased sequentially, driven by higher non-performing loans (NPLs) in corporate and retail (education loans) segment, Morgan Stanley said in a report. Bank indicated slippages around current levels and likely increase in credit cost during Q4 owing to higher provisioning on security receipts, Morgan Stanley added.

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 152

The brokerage said that core profitability sustains momentum. Further, it is well plced given upfronting of stress recognition and ample growth levers. It sees limited scope for net interest margins (NIMs) improvement and higher cost being key monitorables.

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 140

The brokerage said that delivered 27% yoy earnings growth on the back of 18% operating profit growth. Further, slippages increased to 2% of loans led by weakness in education loans. It expects RoEs to move closer to 12% in the medium-term. Ability to execute growth plans provides comfort. It also sees earnings growth of 25 percent CAGR in FY18-20. It expects gross NPA to trend down to 2 percent by FY20.

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 134

The brokerage house said that lower treasury & higher slippages dent earnings. Its buy call is intact as a gradual improvement in return ratios is expected.

