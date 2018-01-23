Edelweiss Financial Services Q3 net jumps 52% to Rs 236 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services today reported 52.33 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 236.39 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The net profit of the company stood at Rs 155.18 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Its total revenue increased by 29.07 percent to Rs 2,081.33 crore in the said quarter from Rs 1,612.47 crore in the December quarter of 2016-17," it said in a BSE filing.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Re 1.05 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for financial year 2017-18.

Shares of the company were trading 1.90 percent higher at Rs 294.55 apiece on BSE today.