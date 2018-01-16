App
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Den Networks posts Q3 net profit of Rs 2 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 38.75 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Broadcasting and cable TV service provider Den Networks swung into black by reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.73 crore for the December quarter.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 328.22 crore as against Rs 298.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 328.22 crore as against Rs 298.83 crore in the year-ago period.

"Den has been able to improve operational performance consistently every quarter with constant focus on increasing the subscription collections on the ground with a much controlled cost base," Den Networks CEO SN Sharma said.

Consolidated Q3 EBITDA rose to Rs 81 crore from Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period at a growth of over 54 per cent, the company said.

The stock closed 6.69 per cent down at Rs 129.80 on the BSE.

